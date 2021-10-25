Man fatally shot outside apartment complex on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed Sunday night outside an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting after 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Rosewood Commons Place near West 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

When police arrived, they found a man unresponsive in the roadway “with evidence of shots being fired in that area,” IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a news release.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Detective Matthew Melkey by phone at 317-327-3475 or by email at Matthew.Melkey@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

