Man found guilty after attacking man with 2x4 in Fountain Square last year

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been found guilty after assaulting a man who was walking his dog with a 2x4 in Fountain Square last year.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Brandon Eaton has been found guilty of Attempted Murder and two counts of Aggravated Battery after a one-day court trial.

In January 2024, the victim,identified as Joshua Burton, exited his apartment to take his dogs outside when Eaton attacked him with the large piece of wood, striking him multiple times in the head in the stairwell.

“While taking care of his family, Joshua became the target of a brutal assault that left him fighting for his life,” said Prosecutor Mears. “More than a year later, his courageous recovery continues. While this conviction and ensuing decades in prison offer a measure of justice, our deepest hope remains that Joshua and his family continue to gain strength and heal during this ongoing journey.”

According to the prosecutor's office, Eaton was seen on security footage in the 900 block of Prospect Street earlier that morning, asking individuals for narcotics. The footage captured him in and around the building, where he was carrying a wooden object. He eventually broke off a 2”x4” piece of wood, which he used during the assault.

WRTV previously reported on Joshua Burton's condition. His family revealed that he had undergone multiple brain surgeries and spent time in a coma as a result of the injuries sustained during the assault.

