Man found shot and killed near 34th Street and Georgetown Road

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot and killed Thursday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to investigate the death around 7:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Bertrand Road, near West 34th Street and Georgetown Road.

When they arrived, they found the man who was dead and suffering from at least one gunshot wound, IMPD Officer William Young said in a press release. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

