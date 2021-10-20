Man found shot Tuesday night on University of Indianapolis campus dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after he was found shot Tuesday night on the campus of the University of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and University of Indianapolis Police Department responded to a report of a person down around 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Campus Drive.

Police found man in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in a news release.

An email sent to all UIndy students said the man was not affiliated with the university.

"It is undetermined exactly where the person was shot if it was there in the parking lot or elsewhere," Cook said.

Police have not publicly identified the victim or released information about a possible suspect.

IMPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, while both IMPD and the University of Indianapolis Police Department are monitoring the safety of campus, according to the email to students.

The shooting happened about a week after an armed carjacking in a parking lot on campus. School officials reminded students to be aware of their surroundings and notify police of suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Gary Tom by calling 317-327-3475 or sending an e-mail to Gary.Toms@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

