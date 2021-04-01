Man found stabbed inside bathroom at tavern in Lapel

LAPEL — A man was found early Thursday morning with stab wounds inside a tavern in Lapel, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:30 a.m., the 36-year-old man, of Elwood, was found inside the bathroom of a tavern in the 700 block of Main Street, Major Joey Cole said in a press release.

He was taken to Community Hospital Anderson and was later transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Cole said. He is stable.

Detectives are still investigating leads on possible suspects and motives, Cole said.

The sheriff's office is assisting the Lapel Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 765-646-9281 extension 1 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

