Man paid $500 for Uber driver to bring Indiana girl he groomed to New Jersey, court docs say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been federally charged with child sexual abuse crimes after an investigation found he groomed an underage girl from Indiana over the internet and paid an Uber driver $500 to drive her to his New Jersey home, authorities say.

Arnold Castillo, 22, was arrested on local charges in May after authorities tracked the teenage victim to his home in Patterson, N.J., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Castillo began communicating with the victim in February through social media by buying artwork she posted online, a criminal complaint filed June 7 alleges.

An investigation found Castillo at one point several electronic devices worth thousands of dollars to the victim, including an artist glove for a drawing tablet, a smart tablet drawing stand and a computer. All were sent to the girl's Indiana home.

"Over several months, Castillo showered praise upon the minor, sent her gifts through an online retailer, and paid her money. These tactics, also known as 'grooming,' are used by sex offenders to gain a minor’s trust and alienate them from family and other support systems," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Police first made contact with Castillo in March when he used a fake name and address to request a welfare check for the girl at her home, according to the complaint.

An investigation revealed he at one point wrote messages to the girl that read, I love you" and "I made a vow to you that in sickness and in health I would always be with you," the complaint alleges.

Then, in May, the girl left her home for New Jersey. Authorities tracked the girl's location to Castillo's home in Patterson, where he was arrested. The girl was then returned to her family.

Castillo later admitted to police he had communicated online with the girl knowing she was a minor so she could travel to New Jersey and "romantically be with him," the complaint alleges.

He also admitted he paid an Uber driver in advance to take her from Indiana to New Jersey, according to the complaint.

Castillo is charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and coercion and enticement of a minor.

If convicted, Castillo could serve life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He's being held in the U.S. Marshal's Service's custody ahead of his trial, which hadn't been scheduled as of Thursday.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and authorities in Indiana and New Jersey. It is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Tiffany J. Preston.