Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, attempted murder of 10-year-old girl reported missing

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A Lafayette man pled guilty Friday to all counts, including kidnapping, attempted murder and criminal confinement, after a child who was reported missing was found inside his home.

The girl, 10, was found injured inside James Chadwell II's Lafayette home in April 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Chadwell forced the girl to go into his basement, perform a sexual act, hit her in the head when she fought back and made threats to kill her if she screamed or told anyone what happened.

The girl went into his home to pet his dogs before she was forced to go into his basement, according to the affidavit.

In May, Chadwell was injured after getting into a fight with another inmate inside his jail cell.

He was charged with attempted murder, two counts of child molesting, kidnapping, criminal confinement, battery on a person under 14-years-old resulting in serious bodily injury, strangulation and a sentence enhancement for being a habitual offender.

Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said the plea was without any plea agreement by the prosecutor.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16.