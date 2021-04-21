Missing girl in Lafayette found injured in man's house

LAFAYETTE — A missing nine-year-old girl was found injured inside the home of a 42-year-old man on Monday in Lafayette, according to police.

The mother of the girl told police her daughter was missing for about 30 minutes before she called police, Lt. Randy Sherer said in a press release. The man, who lived in the 700 block of Park Avenue, made comments about seeing the child in the time frame she was missing.

Officers found the girl with visible signs of bruising and an apparent dog bite on her leg, Sherer said. The girl was taken to a local hospital.

The man was preliminarily charged with criminal confinement, Sherer said. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

