Man pleads guilty in 1993 cold case murder of Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has pleaded guilty to murder in the 1993 killing of 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss, accepting a 45-year prison sentence.

Dana Jermaine Shepherd, 54, was arrested in August 2024 after DNA evidence linked him to the cold case that had gone unsolved for more than three decades.

Under the agreement, Shepherd pleaded guilty to one count of murder while prosecutors dismissed all remaining charges. Shepherd would face 45 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

1993 cold case

Van Huss was found murdered inside her northside apartment in the 8200 block of Harcourt Road on March 24, 1993. Her father discovered her body after a co-worker called when she didn't show up for work.

The coroner's report showed Van Huss had been stabbed 61 times. Court documents indicate she was also raped.

Shepherd lived in the same apartment complex as Van Huss at the time of the crime.

The case went cold until 2018, when prosecutors used DNA and blood found in a trash bag at Van Huss's apartment to create a suspect profile.

Van Huss's DNA was entered into the national database in 2000. After 23 more years, IMPD found a match that led them to Shepherd.

Van Huss's brother, Jimmy, expressed relief at the arrest in 2024.

"She was taken from me when I was a freshman in high school," he said. "For my dad to have to find her after what was brutally done to her makes this day bittersweet and I wish he was here to see it."