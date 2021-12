MONROE COUNTY — A Bloomington man was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of his girlfriend's murder last month.

John Bryant was accused of stabbing his girlfriend, Heather Nanny-Cole, and hiding her body underneath blankets in his living room.

Her son told police his mother had left home on May 6 to go to her boyfriend's apartment and never came home.

Police say Nanny-Cole had been stabbed and had likely been dead for several days.