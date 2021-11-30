Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting IMPD officer during 2019 theft investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A man plead guilty Tuesday for attempted murder for shooting an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer in May 2019, according to court records.

William Allen was accused of shoplifting power tools from a Lowe's in the 2300 block of North Post Road and ran away from the scene and into a residential neighborhood, according to court documents.

During a physical altercation when IMPD Officer Eric Rosenbaum tried to arrest Allen, Rosenbaum dislocated his shoulder and was unable to use his right arm, according to court documents. Allen then gouged Rosenbaum's eyes, removed his radio microphone and earpiece, punched the officer and told him "you're doing to die tonight."

Allen was able to get remove Rosenbaum's gun and shot him in the right thigh and pointed the gun at Rosenbaum's head, according to court documents. Rosenbaum was able to get his gun back and Allen ran away. Allen was later found by other officers and was taken into custody.

Allen was sentenced to 20 years in prison and one year of probation, according to online court records.