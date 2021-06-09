Man sentenced to 30 years in prison after 2019 crash killed two

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a 2019 crash that killed two 23-year-olds in Indianapolis.

Dataniel Gilbert pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, both Level 3 felonies, according to online court records.

On Sept. 30, 2019, Gilbert ran a red light at East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue and struck a car, according to police. Delaney Frye, 23, and Nicholas Hatfield, 23, who were in the car struck by Gilbert, were killed.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, several witnesses said Gilbert was ejected from his truck and left the scene. He was later found and arrested.

He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.179% on the night of the 2019 crash, according to the prosecutor's office.