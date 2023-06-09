Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal 2021 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for a fatal shooting that occurred in 2021.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Corey Mirabal, 23, will serve 50 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for fatally shooting Kane Baca, 24, in July 2021.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to an apartment in the 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive on reports of a person shot at 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Baca in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, Baca was able to speak with officers before his passing. He indicated that Mirabal was the one who shot him.

Police say the victim’s girlfriend stated they were in her apartment when Mirabal arrived at the front door. When the two men went outside to talk, multiple shots were fired.

Mirabal’s probation officer informed IMPD’s Violent Crime Unit of Mirabal’s address where he was located, arrested and charged with murder.

Marion County prosecutors charged Mirabal with murder and carrying a handgun without a license on Aug. 5, 2021. He was convicted of murder in May 2023.