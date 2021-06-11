Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2018 murder in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was convicted of killing Tony Currie inside his apartment in 2018.

Kendall Hart was sentenced Friday after he was convicted of murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury last month, according to online court records.

Currie was found dead inside his apartment on Sept. 8, 2018, south of 38th Street and Guion Road in Indianapolis, after a friend was concerned and hadn't heard from him in a few days.

Through an investigation, detectives learned Currie gave one of two women who were inside his apartment with him money, according to the prosecutor's office. A short time later, the woman, Paris Siler, left the door to Currie's apartment open when she left.

Right after Siler left the apartment, Hart and Justin Smith entered Currie's apartment, assaulted him and Hart shot him in the head, according to the prosecutor's office.

Siler and Smith were charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to online court records. A jury trial for Smith scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27. Siler pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. on July 1.