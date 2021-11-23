Man sentenced to 63 years for killing ex-girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2016 was sentenced to 63 years in prison.

Bobby Glasscock was convicted in September for the stabbing death of Hallie Bullard.

Prosecutors say framed photos of Bullard and her girlfriend were broken on the sofa in the living room when officers arrived.

Bullard was known to be attempting to keep her new address hidden from Glasscock and had a pending protective order against him at the time of her death.

"This case illustrates the tragic connection between domestic violence and criminal homicides," prosecutor Ryan Mears said. "With this verdict, the jury demonstrated that this kind of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our community.”