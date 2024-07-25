Man sentenced to 66 years in prison for ambushing, stabbing 2 IMPD officers in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of dialing a fake 911 call to lure two IMPD officers into an ambush before stabbing them was sentenced to 66 years in prison on Thursday.

Deonta Williams pleaded guilty to two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Prisoner Possessing a Deadly Weapon for the 2021 incident.

On Dec. 1, 2021, two IMPD officers responded to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

PREVIOUS | Man accused of stabbing officers charged with attempted murder (wrtv.com)

Upon arrival, they spoke two Williams, who had placed the 911 call. Williams claimed to have been harassed by another man and pointed to where that man had gone.

One officer said: “We’ll go see if we can find him." Both officers were starting to walk that way when prosecutors say Williams pulled a knife and stabbed one officer in the chest and the other in the neck.

Both officers pulled their guns and shot Williams multiple times.

READ MORE | IMPD releases video of man ambushing, stabbing 2 officers before being shot (wrtv.com)

When interviewed by police, Williams admitted that there was no one harassing him on the night of the stabbings.

Williams says he felt the city owed him because he had just received a large medical bill that he could not pay, according to court documents. He says he wanted to take it out on the officers.

Related: 'I was gonna kill an officer': Docs say man lured officers with fake 911 call before stabbing them

Prosecutors say he told investigators that killing an officer would allow him to “get his own justice.”

“The officers were simply answering the call to help someone in need when they were horrifically attacked,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “Thanks to their brave response, the defendant was quickly subdued and unable to harm anyone else. We are pleased to have achieved justice on behalf of the officers.”