Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for Lawrence crash that killed couple in 2022

LAWRENCE — A Noblesville man is now sentenced to eight years in prison for a crash that killed a Fishers elementary school teacher and her husband in 2022.

Grant and Ashley Lansdell were driving in the 8300 block of East 56th Street in Lawrence on July 11, 2022.

WRTV / Shea Goodpaster A crash in Lawrence left one person dead and one person in critical condition on July 11, 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jaime Heredia, the other driver, was at the crash scene with blood on his arms and hands. He was driving a government vehicle belonging to the Marine Corps.

Both of the Lansdells had to be extricated from the vehicle. Grant died at the hospital on the day of the crash and his wife Ashley died at the hospital on July 27.

Officers say Heredia was driving at 69 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 40 miles per hour.

"At one second, brakes were applied at 100 percent ... slowing vehicle down to 60.7 mph at impact," the affidavit read.

A blood test showed Heredia's blood alcohol concentration was .074%, just under the legal limit of .08%.

Heredia took a plea deal in the case.

Prosecutors charged him with driving while intoxicated and reckless homicide but the plea deal dropped the intoxication charges.