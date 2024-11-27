Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for shooting, killing Greenwood teen at bus stop in 2022

JOHNSON COUNTY — A man who shot and killed a teenager at a bus stop in Johnson County in 2022 will spend over 50 years in prison, a judge announced Wednesday.

20-year-old Tyrique Radford El was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Temario “Mario” Stokes Jr.

Stokes Jr. was a sophomore at Whiteland High School. On August 25, he was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During questioning, Radford El claimed he was at a friend’s house exercising and heard the sirens but had nothing to do with the shooting.

After an undetermined time, Radford El decided he wanted to speak with officers, according to court documents.

WATCH | Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs

Suspect reveals details in shooting of Whiteland HS sophomore in court docs

Officers said Radford El claimed Stokes Jr. had pulled a gun on him weeks prior during an altercation.

During his statement, Radford El explained that he was walking around in the neighborhood on the morning of the shooting when he saw Stokes standing on a bus stop. When he saw Stokes Jr., Radford El claimed in his statement that he was worried Stokes Jr. might have the gun on him still.

Radford El stated that he "reacted too fast." He stated to police that he “just blanked for a second and I just shot”.

Stokes Jr. was shot multiple times, including to his head, upper arm and lower back, according to the court document.

Radford El claimed he left the weapon, a Taurus G2C .9 mm, in a cornfield when he ran away from the shooting.