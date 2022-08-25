16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting that prompted school lockdowns

GREENWOOD — A 16-year-old Whiteland Community High School student was killed in a shooting early Thursday that prompted school lockdowns and lockouts, police say.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood and not on school property, law enforcement officials told WRTV. It happened in the area of Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive, which is in Summerfield Village on Greenwood's south side.

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the teen was shot several times at a bus stop and later pronounced dead. They were likely targeted, Fillenwarth added.

Several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for the suspect, including Indiana State Police, which had helicopters in the area of the shooting, officials said.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said schools in the vicinity of the shooting were locked down "as a precaution" as police work to locate the suspected shooter. This included all public and private schools in the area.

In a Tweet, Greenwood Community High School said it was placed on lockdown "due to an incident in the community, but not on the school campus."

The school later said the situation was downgraded to a lockout instead of a lockdown. That means exterior doors will remain locked and students won't be able to leave rooms without approval or an escort.

It's not yet clear if that's true for all other impacted schools.

