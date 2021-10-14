Man shot and killed in neighborhood on Fultz Street on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was fatally shot Thursday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 1:15 a.m. to the 2800 block of Foltz Street, near Holt Road and Kentucky Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and saw another person flee the scene. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He has not been publicly identified.

No additional information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

