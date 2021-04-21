Man shot and killed in possible self-defense case in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was shot on Saturday in Indianapolis in a possible self-defense incident died on Tuesday, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found William Burnett, 40, with an apparent gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7800 block of Penobscot Drive, IMPD Sgt. Nick Ragsdale said in a press release.

He was stable and taken to a local hospital, but died Tuesday, Ragsdale said.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the incident was possibly a case of self-defense, Ragsdale said. A female was detained at the scene but was later released by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

