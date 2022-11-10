Watch Now
Man sought in connection with theft of Union County deputy's vehicle, firearm

Steven T. Lakes
Steven T. Lakes
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 10, 2022
UNION COUNTY — Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a Union County Sheriff deputy's vehicle and firearm.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but police say Steven T. Lakes, 45, still has the deputy's firearm and is considered dangerous. He should not be approached if spotted.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday that it was assisting the Union County Sheriff's office in its search for the stolen vehicle.

Lakes was last seen heading to Ripley County wearing a black hoodie and black pants. He is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds.

A photo of Lakes provided by police shows him with a full beard, but investigators believe he may have shaved.

Anyone who sees Lakes should call 911 or contact their local police department.

