Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man stabbed to death during altercation inside rural Henry County residence

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV / Composition
HenryCountySheriffsOffice
Posted at 7:16 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 19:21:40-05

HENRY COUNTY — A man is dead after he was stabbed Monday night inside a rural Henry County residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called around 11:10 p.m. to the 5900 block of East US 35 on the report of a man who was stabbed, according to an email from then Henry County Sheriff's Office.

When they arrived, deputies found Richard Hatton Jr. was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another person, according to the email.

After an initial investigation, a 53-year-old, of Losantville, was arrested and preliminarily charged with murder, according to the email. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

Detectives are still looking for evidence and interview other possible witnesses in the case.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!