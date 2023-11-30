Man strangled Rush County teen, buried her on his property fearing 'blackmail'

RUSH COUNTY — Court documents are providing more insight into the death of once missing Rush County teen Valerie Tindall.

On Wednesday, Rush County Sheriff Allan Rice announced the finding of remains on the property of Patrick Scott. Scott, a neighbor and boss of Tindall's was previously charged with false informing related to Tindall's disappearance.

Tindall was first reported missing in June. At this time, a Silver Alert was issued statewide.

According to court documents, October 11, cadaver dogs searched a pond in Rush County to the east of Scott's property. The cadaver dogs marked a hit for the scent of human remains in the pond, but a dive team search and SONAR search found no body.

Quickly, detectives learned the dogs may have picked up on a wind scent coming from the Scott residence.

On October 12, a flyover of Scott's property was completed and it found multiple locations of ground disturbance. At this time a search warrant was requested for the Scott property.

On November 28, a search warrant was executed.

During the search, a team found a rectangular box wrapped in multiple tarps with human remains inside of them, according to court documents. On the hand of the remains was orange nail polish, which matched a description given of Tindall's hand at the time of her disappearance.

After the discovery of the body believed to be Tindall's, Scott admitted to the crime, according to court documents.

Records show, Scott told police Tindall was attempting to blackmail him into a relationship and he wouldn't have it. Scott then tells police he strangled Tindall with a belt and buried her in a hole that was already dug on his property.

When police asked Scott why he killed her, Scott said that it "just kind of happened" and that he "wasn't too crazy about" committing the crime.

Scott is currently being held in the Rush County Jail on a charge of Murder, Obstruction of Justice and False Informing.