Man threatened to kill girlfriend before fatally shooting her and 3-year-old daughter in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — A Chicago man is facing two counts of murder after he allegedly shot and killed his daughter and girlfriend earlier this month.

Devonta Roberts, 27, is charged with the deaths of Datoria Harris, 3, and her mother, Victoria Moore, 22, on July 5.

A neighbor told police Roberts was being “very aggressive” and arguing with Moore outside their apartment. The neighbor later heard several pops coming from inside the apartment in the 3000 block of Mount Court in Lafayette before seeing Roberts get in his car and take off in a hurry.

Detectives found Roberts near 5th Street and Main Street in Lafayette, according to the affidavit. He had blood on his shirt.

Court documents say a handgun with an extended magazine was found on the kitchen table, which a relative told detectives Roberts always carried inside the apartment. That relative also said she talked to Moore earlier in the evening and heard Roberts making threats to kill her.

Moore’s preliminary cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and Harris’ was a loss of blood due to multiple gunshot wounds.

