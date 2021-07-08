Watch
Court doc: Man shot and killed 3-year-old daughter, girlfriend in Lafayette

Posted at 10:33 PM, Jul 07, 2021
LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor has filed a 72-hour hold on an initial hearing and charges for a man accused of fatally shooting his daughter and girlfriend.

Datoria Harris, 3, and her mother, Victoria Moore, 22, were found shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mount Court in Lafayette, according to a probable cause affidavit and police.

Harris was found "in front" of a residence in the apartment complex with at least one apparent gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. Moore was found inside on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives found Devonta Roberts, 27, of Chicago, near 5th Street and Main Street in Lafayette, according to the affidavit. He had blood on his shirt.

He is preliminarily charged with two counts of murder, according to police.

Detectives later learned Roberts was Moore's boyfriend and Harris' father, according to the affidavit. They also learned Roberts possibly made threats to kill Moore earlier Monday evening.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200, or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

