Man wanted in connection with shooting in school parking lot found dead after chase into Illinois

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. — A man wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman Friday in the parking lot of a Lawrence Township school was found dead after a chase went into in Illinois on Monday night.

The man, whose identity hasn't been confirmed, was found dead inside a vehicle after a chase on Interstate 70 in Vigo County ended in Clark County, Illinois, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said in a press release. The chase ended after stop sticks were deployed at the state line by Indiana State Police troopers. The man then continued to drive into Illinois and eventually stopped in a ditch.

"A short time later, gunfire erupted from inside the suspect vehicle and shots were returned by responding units," Plasse said in the release.

It's not clear at this time if the man was struck by the gunfire from law enforcement officers or how many law enforcement officers fired shots. A press release from Illinois State Police didn't mention any shots being fired by law enforcement officers.

In an email late Tuesday evening, WRTV asked Illinois State Police if any troopers fired shots, how many shots in total were fired by law enforcement officers at the scene and what agencies those officers worked for.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley said detectives followed the incident into Illinois, but were not involved in the pursuit and didn't fire any shots.

IMPD Violent Crimes detectives located the man believed to be wanted in connection with the shooting in the school parking lot, IMPD Officer William Young said. The detectives then notified deputies in Vigo County.

A deputy began chasing the man after he refused to stop when he turned on his lights and sirens, Plasse said.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office in Illinois requested Illinois State Police to investigate the incident. The incident remains under investigation and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

The woman, who was shot in the parking lot of MSD of Lawrence Township Mary E. Castle Elementary School on East 82nd Street, was critically injured, Young said Friday.

"On Friday, an estranged family member came to the ELC Mary Castle campus with the sole purpose of taking the life of the mother of a young child receiving special services," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Smith said in a letter to the community on Sunday. "During this unfortunate incident, we remained in complete control. The immediate response from faculty, students, and first responders was incredible. This quick response resulted in no additional physical injuries."

WRTV emailed the Clark County, Illinois Coroner for more information late Tuesday evening and is awaiting a response.