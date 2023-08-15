Man who set dog on fire will serve no additional jail time past 12 days

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who was charged with animal torture after setting a dog on fire will serve no additional jail time past 12 days, according to Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Dustin Mitchell, 38, confessed to setting his dog on fire by squirting a bottle of charcoal lighter fluid and then kicking a lit grill onto the dog, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Two people looking at a vacant building found the pit bull inside a bathroom.The dog, was severely burned and was taken to a shelter but later died from its injuries.

Court records show Mitchell plead guilty to torturing or mutilating an animal and was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 336 days suspended and 12 days of jail credit.

According to the prosecutor's office, Mitchell served 12 days and will serve no additional jail time.