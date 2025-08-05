Man who struck IMPD officer with car sentenced, IMPD "disappointed"

INDIANAPOLIS — Terrance Shane pleaded guilty and will serve seven years in the Indiana Department of Correction after the prosecution and defense reached a plea agreement on Monday.

In November of 2024, Shane hit an officer with his vehicle in a CVS parking lot when officers were called to do a welfare check.

Following the sentencing, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on X, expressing disappointment in the decision.

"While we respect the judicial system, we are disappointed in the sentence today. We believe that those who attack our officers should be held fully accountable and face the maximum penalties allowed under the law," the statement reads.

The statement continues to say that IMPD is committed to serving the people of Indianapolis, despite this outcome.

"While today's sentencing may not bring the level of accountability we had hoped for, we remain focused on our mission to serve and protect our city with integrity and compassion. Despite this disappointment, your IMPD will be in our communities today and beyond."

IMPD's full statement below.