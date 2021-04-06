Man who walked with officers in Indianapolis faces charges stemming from Portland protests

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was seen walking with police after a demonstration at the Governor's Residence last summer in Indianapolis has been arrested for several incidents against police during protests last year in Portland, Oregon, according to police.

Malik Muhammed, 24, was arrested Friday in Indianapolis on several warrants after he threw firebombs "that scorched the uniform of a police officer," threw an incendiary device that didn't ignite at police officers and caused "tens of thousands of dollars of damage to windows in downtown Portland," according to a press release from the Portland Police Department.

According to the release, Muhammed was arrested on the following warrants:



Attempted aggravated murder

Attempted murder in the first degree

Attempted murder in the second degree

Unlawful manufacture of a destruction device

Unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public

Muhammed walked with officers back downtown after a demonstration at the Governor's Residence in June 2020.

"I wanted the police to hear our message," Muhammed said in June. "The police hear us. We have some people. We have police who hear us, who want the same justice, they want the same peace that we do."

"I am grateful to the investigators who spent many hours over the last few months following up these violent attacks against police officers and the community," Portland Police Department Chief Chuck Lovell said. "I am also grateful to the brave officers who put themselves in harm's way serving this community. More investigations are underway. Anyone who thinks they can get away with trying to murder police officers and destroy this city should think again."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and FBI assisted Portland police detectives with his arrest.