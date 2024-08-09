'Many of us haven't been able to sleep': Indy residents on edge after string of burglaries

INDIANAPOLIS — A string of burglaries in the Butler-Tarkington has left some residents concerned and fed up with the recent crime.

"He got me about three nights ago,” said resident Jessica Bischoff.

She’s talking about the moment her neighbor's Ring security video captured a man walking up to her garage and leaving minutes later, riding away on her E-bike.

BT ring camera footage1

BT ring camera footage2

“He broke down my garage door and stole my bicycle,” she explained. "I love this bike so much, it seems silly, but I used it almost every day and I bike commuted with it."

Bischoff hasn’t been the only one in the neighborhood who’s been struck.

"Overnight this past Saturday my bike was taken out my garage,” said another resident.

"Four or five bikes have been stolen in the last two days,” added Stephanie Patterson, the president of the Butler-Tarkington Association. "If you're stealing bikes, what else will you do? That always causes fear in a neighborhood.”

WRTV Butler-Tarkington Buglaries

Patterson told WRTV burglars aren’t just rolling away with bikes, other neighbors reported to police expensive tools were stolen and even guns.

"This past weekend I think we had four of five break-in's that I know of, but there could have been more,” Patterson said.

IMPD told WRTV 10 burglaries were reported last month versus just two in July 2023.

WRTV Butler-Tarkington Buglaries

"IMPD was able to tell me that a lot of these burglaries are happening at houses that are for rent or a new house for sale,” said City-Councilor John Barth, who covers District 7. “A lot of them are happening between 38th street and 40th, especially in the area around Harvard."

Barth issued a warning on Facebook to the community after residents came to him about concerns in their normally quiet neighborhood.

"Many of us haven't been able to sleep, including me,” Bischoff said. "This is literally the first time for me that we've seen an uptick and it's unsettling."

WRTV Butler-Tarkington Buglaries

Bischoff said she now plans to get security cameras and to be more cautious.

IMPD is also urging residents to take these kinds of additional measures, including leaving all exterior lights on, locking up all valuables, and being aware of your surroundings.

Councilor Barth also told WRTV he’s working with the Butler-Tarkington Neighborhood Association, IMPD, and Butler Police about the recent incidents in the neighborhoods.

WRTV Butler-Tarkington Buglaries

"I have requested, and I believe they are enhancing patrols in the area,” Barth said.

IMPD asks that anyone who see’s something suspicious call 911 or the non-emergency line 317-327-3811.