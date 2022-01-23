Watch
March trial scheduled for suspect accused of killing Detective Greg Ferency

Photo Provided/Officer Down Memorial Page
Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 23, 2022
TERRE HAUTE — The suspect indicted this week in the killing of Terre Haute Police Detective Gregory Ferency has pled not guilty and a trial is scheduled for March, according to court documents.

Shane Meehan, 45, of Terre Haute, is charged with murdering a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death in connection to Ferency's July 7, 2021 death.

“We continue to mourn Greg's tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country. We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability," FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen said in a statement after the indictment.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 28 at 9 a.m. at the United States Courthouse in Terre Haute.

