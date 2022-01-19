Grand jury indicts man in killing of Terre Haute detective

INDIANAPOLIS — A man accused of the July killing of a police officer outside the FBI building in Terre Haute was indicted on murder and other charges Wednesday and could face the death penalty.

A federal grand jury in Indianapolis indicted Shane Meehan, 45, of Terre Haute, on charges of murdering a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death in the July 7 shooting that killed Terre Haute Police Detective Gregory Ferency, said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

The murder and gun charges are "capital-eligible" offenses, Myers said in a news release. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has not yet decided whether the office will seek the death penalty, Myers said.

"The murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community," Myers said. "Perpetrators of such crimes must be held accountable."

Meehan, according to court records, drove his pickup truck to the gate of the FBI building in Terre Haute, stepped out and threw a Molotov cocktail at the building.

Ferency, a member of an FBI task force, walked out of the building. Meehan confronted and shot Ferency, records say.

FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen described the attack as an "ambush."

"We continue to mourn Greg's tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country," Nelsen said in a statement. "We are committed to a thorough and meticulous investigation to bring resolution to this case and ensure accountability."

Meehan has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 7. An initial hearing on the charges has not yet be scheduled.

