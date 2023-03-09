Martinsville man charged with reckless homicide months after wife's death

MORGAN COUNTY — A Martinsville man is now charged in the 2022 death of his wife and County Clerk Stephanie Elliott.

John Elliott faces charges of causing death when operating a vehicle with a scheduled I or II controlled substance in the blood and reckless homicide.

According to a probable cause affidavit, blood toxicology results revealed John had cocaine and cannabinoids in his system with a BAC of .06 at the time of the crash.

Authorities say on July 2, John was driving south on State Road 67 on going from the four lane divided highway to the two lane road. For unknown reasons, the truck crossed the northbound lane and traveled down an embankment.

The couple had to be extricated and medics said Stephanie was not wearing a seatbelt. CPR was performed, but Stephanie died at the scene. John was flown to an Indianapolis hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that there were no animals, vehicles or other objects that would have caused an abrupt vehicle movement.

John told police he had been drinking alcohol before the crash, but didn't think that was a cause for his driving behavior.

The affidavit says vehicle data revealed the vehicle was driving nearly 90 mph 5 seconds before the crash and the brakes were not applied.