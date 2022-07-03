Morgan County clerk dies, husband critically injured after crash

MORGAN COUNTY — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday crash killed County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and critically injured her husband John.

Around 7:15 p.m., deputies say the two were traveling south on State Road 67 going from the four lane divided highway to the two lane road.

For unknown reasons, deputies say the truck crossed the northbound lane and traveled down an embankment.

Stephanie died at the scene and John was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Deputy Caleb Merriman via Public Safety Dispatch at (765) 342-5544.