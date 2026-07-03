Masked thieves hit south side fireworks store days before Fourth of July

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A fireworks store on the south side of Indianapolis was open again Thursday after it was the target of a smash-and-grab Wednesday morning.

Security cameras inside Firework Joe's on East Hanna Avenue captured the moment when four masked people broke in using a cinder block, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Firework Joe's owner Joseph Coonfield told WRTV Thursday that he slept on the shop floor because he was worried that it would happen again.

"Everybody's supposed to be happy, cooking, swimming in the pool. And then we got little punks that want to come in, breaking into stores, and don't want to work for a living. I guess it's easier to steal from somebody else that actually works for it rather than go get it yourself," Coonfield said.

Coonfield estimates the total cost could be as much as $6,000. He said he is working with the police to identify potential suspects.