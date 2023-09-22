Mistakenly released murder suspect 'left the City of Indianapolis'

INDIANAPOLIS — The manhunt for a mistakenly released murder suspect is no longer a Marion County only problem.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Mason is now believe to no longer be in the City of Indianapolis. The office believes he left Indianapolis on the evening he was released — September 13.

The United States Marshals Services will now take over the investigation into Mason's whereabouts.

“As a former U.S. Marshal, I have a personal understanding of the far-reaching tools our federal partners have,” said MCSO Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal. “With 56 regional task forces and their capture of nearly 76,000 fugitives in 2022, I am fully confident they will locate Kevin Mason and bring him into custody.”

Anyone with further tips on the whereabouts of Kevin Mason refer to the USMS Wanted bulletin.