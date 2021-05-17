Monroe County deputies fired shots after sheriff says man raised gun

MONROE COUNTY — Two deputies in Monroe County each fired two shots at a man after the sheriff said the man raised a handgun while coming out of a house.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies responded around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to a home on Mt. Gilead Road on the report of a man passed out on the lawn, Sheriff Brad Swain said in a press release. The man, later identified as Dustin Galyan, ran to a nearby home when a medical crew arrived.

Deputies found the front door of the home to be barricaded, Swain said. When they tried to enter the home, Galyan came out of the rear door with a handgun in his hand. Two deputies then each fired two shots after Swain said he raised the weapon.

The names of the two deputies who fired shots haven't been released.

After the two deputies fired a total of four shots, they moved back and Galyan left the house, Swain said. Indiana State Police troopers and the Critical Incident Response Team came to help the deputies.

A few hours later, residents called 911 after he showed up at a nearby home and someone was in the driving him to the deputies, Swain said. The car was stopped on a gravel lane connected to State Road 45 East and he was taken into custody.

He had minor injuries, not connected to the shots fired by deputies or his arrest, and was taken to a hospital for examination, Swain said.

Galyan had a warrant for violating the terms of a pre-trial release after he was charged with possessing narcotics, Swain said. He was taken to and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

A woman, Galyan's grandmother, was found inside the barricaded home and had signs of a physical assault, Swain said.

Criminal and separate internal affairs investigations are underway.

