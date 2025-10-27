Mooresville teen pleads guilty to conspiracy in Valentine's Day shooting plot

MOORESVILLE — Trinity Shockley, the 18-year-old former Mooresville High School student arrested for plotting a Valentine's Day shooting, has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to commit murder under a negotiated agreement filed in Morgan Superior Court.

The plea agreement, filed October 24, reduces the original level 1 felony charge to a level 2 felony and dismisses additional intimidation charges. If accepted, Shockley will serve 12.5 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with the remainder of a 20-year sentence suspended, followed by five years of probation.

The case began in February when the FBI's Sandy Hook tip line received an anonymous report about a local high school student planning a shooting for Valentine's Day. Investigators traced online messages on Discord where Shockley, using the username "crazynickolaz," allegedly wrote "Parkland part two. Of course, I've been planning this for a YEAR."

Court documents revealed Shockley expressed admiration for mass shooters and had created a collage featuring Nikolas Cruz, Dylan Roof, and Andrew Blaze. Police found notebooks in Shockley's room containing what they described as homicidal thoughts, including "I want to hurt others. All of these minorities are useless."

During the investigation, Shockley initially told police the plan would occur during lunchtime and was motivated by wanting to prove they were Cruz's "number one fan." Shockley later claimed to be joking about the threats.

Under the strict terms of the plea agreement, Shockley is permanently banned from all Morgan County school properties and events. The defendant must continue mental health treatment and cannot research or view materials related to school shooters. Probation officers will monitor all electronic devices to ensure compliance.

Shockley is also prohibited from owning firearms due to the felony conviction and must maintain a no-contact order throughout the entire sentence and probation period.

Shockley remains in Morgan County custody while awaiting a sentencing hearing on Nov. 24.