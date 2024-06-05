Mother accepts plea deal in missing baby Amiah case

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson has entered a guilty plea by agreement in connection to the baby Amiah's death.

According to court documents filed earlier this week, Amber Robertson has agreed to plea guilty to neglect of a dependent.

As part of the agreement, three other neglect charges are being dropped.

As part of the plea agreement, Robertson must follow a no-contact order with ex-boyfriend Robert Lyons.

In May, Lyons was sentenced to 16 years after accepting a plea deal.

Amiah was last seen March 9, 2019, with Lyons, at a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue.

Amber Robertson told detectives that her boyfriend Robert Lyons had taken the infant to the babysitter.

Detectives at the time said they believe Lyons drove a 1996 maroon Isuzu Rodeo in "poor condition" and had spent an extended amount of time in the area of Rockville Road and South Mickley Avenue before he returned to Amber, without Amiah, about 10 p.m.

Amiah was not reported missing until March 16, 2019.

Amiah still hasn't been located.

Amber Robertson is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a hearing relating to the plea agreement.