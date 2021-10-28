Mother faces charges after baby found dead with skull fracture

NEW CASTLE — A mother in New Castle is facing felony charges after a detective said her 3 and a half-month-old baby suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, according to a court document.

Cheyenne Sexton was charged Thursday with aggravated battery, a Level 1 Felony and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, according to court records.

The charges come more than a month after Sexton called 911 on Sept. 4 after her infant was found in the morning with purple lips and wouldn't wake up, according to a probable cause affidavit. An autopsy found the infant had two "visible skull fractures" and an "obvious brain bleed."

There were no apparent signs of foul play or blood when officers searched the home following the 911 call, New Castle Police Department Detective Chase Hightower wrote in the affidavit.

During a second interview with detectives, Sexton said she had no explanation for the injuries causing death to her infant, according to the affidavit.

The doctor who performed the autopsy said trauma after death can be "absolutely ruled out" because there was blood within the fracture lines, according to the affidavit.

An initial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, according to online court records.