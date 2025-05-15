Mother faces charges after baby's death, adds to growing neglect cases in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS —The death of a 4-month-old girl has added to a growing list of child neglect cases in Marion County.

Indianapolis mother Kristina Gensheimer has been charged with neglect of a dependent after her daughter, Emma Gensheimer, died in her care.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on the morning of August 25, 2024, an officer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call at 618 Congress Ave about Emma, who was found unresponsive on the floor.

A caller had started CPR before the officer arrived. Emma was taken to Riley Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

IMPD's Child Abuse Unit was called to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

During the investigation, the affidavit revealed that Emma's mother, Kristina, said she woke up to find Emma unresponsive after they both fell from the bed.

Kristina, who reportedly had a history of drug use, admitted to taking Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) before going to sleep.

Additionally, officers found items linked to drug use in the home, including a syringe for GHB. Kristina also had multiple felony warrants at the time. A blood test showed that GHB and other substances were in her system.

On September 17, 2024, an autopsy found that Emma’s death was classified as sudden unexplained death of an infant.

The affidavit revealed that other factors may have contributed to her death, including co-sleeping with her mother and a possible cytomegalovirus infection affecting her lungs.

So far in 2025, at least nine other people have been charged with child abuse or neglect in Marion County. This includes the deaths of several children:

