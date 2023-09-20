Mother of toddler stabbed at Indianapolis motel speaks out

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a toddler who was stabbed by her aunt at an Indianapolis motel says her sister was “acting crazy.”

The incident happened in a room at the Days Inn on Craig Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Court documents show the woman responsible told police it was an accident.

In an interview with police, she said she was trying to stab her dog after it ate her Burger King chicken sandwich. Instead, the report says she stabbed the toddler.

The toddler’s mother, Paige Key, spoke to WRTV as she was leaving the hotel.

Key says she was walking out of the bathroom when she saw her sister stab her 21-month-old in the neck.

Provided by Mother

“She was sleeping and when I came out of the bathroom, my sister just stabbed her,” Key said. “I don’t know what was going on in her mind. She’s just crazy.”

The toddler, Neveah, was rushed to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Key says Neveah got lucky and did not have to have surgery, but she did need stitches in her neck. Neveah remains at Riley Hospital recovering from the attack.

Provided by Mother

Police have since arrested Key’s sister. WRTV will not name her until she has been formally charged.

Key says she is relieved her sister is in police custody.

Documents show Key told police her sister is addicted to drugs and has problems controlling her anger. A few hours after the stabbing, police say they found the suspect hiding in bushes.

“I’m just glad they did find my sister and she will be charged with what happened,” Key said. “It’s horrible. [Neveah] should have never had to experience that.”

Key says she tries not to think about what might have happened if she hadn’t been there to help her daughter.

Provided by Mother

“Be careful who you have around your kids. It could be family; it could be friends. Just be cautious because you could lose anybody, your child,” Key said. “I could have lost my child last night, then what would I have done?”

Key says as of right now, she is trying to stay positive.

“I’m not putting her in harms way. I’m not being around anyone; I’m not being negative. None of that,” Key said.