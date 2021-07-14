Watch
Multiple people arrested as FBI carries out raids across Indianapolis

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 09:50:00-04

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 10 people were taken into custody Wednesday morning as the Federal Bureau of Investigation carried out multiple raids across Indianapolis.

An FBI Indianapolis spokesperson said the agency is being assisted by FBI Cincinnati, FBI Louisville, Indiana State Police, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Fishers Police Department.

The identities of the people arrested and information about the nature of the investigations have not been released.

Details about the locations of where the raids took place were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

