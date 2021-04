AMO — Several vehicles were damaged early Monday morning in Amo when at least one person threw bricks and rocks at vehicles, the town marshal said.

Amo Town Marshal Chris Nelson is asking for the community's help with the investigation into the string of vandalism.

"This inconceivable act has resulted in a significant monetary loss for the victims," Nelson said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 317-539-6030. Tips can remain anonymous.