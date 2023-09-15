Muncie man found guilty of murdering neighbor over 'electricity problems' in 2022

DELAWARE COUNTY — A Delaware County man was found guilty of killing his neighbor with a shotgun over an argument about electricity problems.

Cy Alley was arrested in Aug. 2022 for allegedly shooting and killing 59-year-old Gerald Lee Copley. A jury deliberated for 20 minutes before convicting Alley.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness said Alley shot Copley, got into a truck and drove back to his home down the street from the victim.

Alley told detectives he'd been having electricity problems and assumed Copley was hacking into his network. Detectives say Alley went to Copley's house to confront him and shot him "with the intent to kill him."

PREVIOUS | Delaware County man "not remorseful" after fatal shooting, affidavit says (wrtv.com)

Police say Alley shot Copley four times with a 12-gage shotgun. At the trial, Alley argued defenses of insanity and self-defense, which the jury ultimately rejected.

“Although nothing can bring Gary Copley back, I am very grateful for the jury verdicts in this case,” Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said. “Cy Alley will now be held accountable for brutally executing Gary Copley in his own driveway last August.”

Alley’s sentencing is set for Oct. 16.