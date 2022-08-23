Watch Now
1 dead following morning shooting in Delaware County

Joe Krupa
Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 23, 2022
DELAWARE COUNTY — A man died Tuesday morning following a shooting near Albany in Delaware County.

Deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at 11:51 a.m. in the 12300 block of E. County Road 500 N.

When they arrived, they located 59-year-old Gerald Lee Copley laying outside of a residence unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Investigators received information from an eyewitness that a person of interest lived near the victim.

The Delaware County Sheriff Emergency Response Team located the person of interest at a residence on CR 900 E which was approximately two miles from the victim.

The subject was detained by the Emergency Response Team without any incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, however, there is no longer a threat to the community regarding this incident according to the sheriff’s office.

