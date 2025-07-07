Muncie man sentenced to 92 years for murder of 3-month-old son

MUNCIE — A 28-year-old man from Muncie has been sentenced to 92 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of his 3-month-old son, Jacob Moneus.

The sentencing for Eliasard Moneus occurred on July 1, 2025, in Tippecanoe County, after Moneus was convicted of one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jacob was reported missing in August 2024 when a Silver Alert was issued due to concerns for his safety.

Tragically, he was found dead in the apartment where he had been reported missing, located inside a sealed bucket next to a trash can.

WATCH | Father charged after 3-month-old was found dead inside a bucket in Lafayette home

3-month-old baby found dead in Lafayette

The coroner ruled his death a homicide by asphyxiation. An unknown dark-colored liquid was also found in the bucket with Jacob.

The investigation began after a domestic dispute between Moneus and Jacob's mother, who suffered a skull fracture during the altercation.

She managed to drive herself to IU Hospital in Lafayette, where she reported that her husband had taken Jacob before attacking her with a tool, which he claimed he used to strike her multiple times.

Following a brief search of their apartment, Moneus fled the scene, but the police later located and arrested him in Indianapolis.