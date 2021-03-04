Muncie police arrest 18-year-old man in triple homicide

MUNCIE — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a triple homicide investigation in Muncie.

The man, who turned 18 on Thursday, was arrested in Anderson after Muncie Police Department detectives identified him and possibly three others as suspects, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Feb. 19, Adrian George, Devonte Hollis, and Terence Thomas were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment on North Elgin Street, according to the affidavit.

He was preliminarily charged with three counts of murder, three counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit robbery, according to the affidavit. Formal charges haven't been filed, according to online court records.

In an interview with detectives after his arrest, the man admitted to conspiring to rob the men of money and shooting Hollis, according to the affidavit.