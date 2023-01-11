Nalah Jackson, suspect in Ohio baby kidnapping, pleads guilty to Indiana charge

INDIANAPOLIS — Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping two Ohio twins last month, has pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge in Marion County.

Jackson pleaded guilty Wednesday to battery by bodily waste. According to court documents, on Dec. 23 Jackson spit in the face of a detention deputy while being scanned.

She received a one year sentence. 60 days will be served in the adult detention center, while 305 days are suspended, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

A prosecutor's office spokesperson says because they are not involved in extradition, no update on that process was available.

Kason Thomas was found safely in Indianapolis on Dec. 22 inside the stolen car wearing the same clothes he wore when he was taken.

Kason's brother Ky'Air was found days earlier at the Dayton International Airport.

Columbus deputy police chief Smith Weir said the department has officially filed charges for two counts of kidnapping against Jackson.

Police said Jackson has previously been arrested for child endangerment.

